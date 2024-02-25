Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) vs. Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Head-To-Head Survey

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) and Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Albertsons Companies and Axfood AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albertsons Companies 1.71% 83.38% 6.65% Axfood AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Albertsons Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Axfood AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $15.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 55.9%. Albertsons Companies pays out 20.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Axfood AB (publ) pays out 73.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albertsons Companies $77.65 billion 0.16 $1.51 billion $2.34 9.16 Axfood AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $20.44 1.31

This table compares Albertsons Companies and Axfood AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Albertsons Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Axfood AB (publ). Axfood AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Albertsons Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.6% of Albertsons Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of Axfood AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Albertsons Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Albertsons Companies and Axfood AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Albertsons Companies 0 3 2 0 2.40 Axfood AB (publ) 0 0 1 0 3.00

Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus price target of $25.56, suggesting a potential upside of 19.23%. Given Albertsons Companies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Albertsons Companies is more favorable than Axfood AB (publ).

Summary

Albertsons Companies beats Axfood AB (publ) on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores. It operates stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and pharmacies, in-store branded coffee shops, adjacent fuel centers, distribution centers, and manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. Albertsons Companies, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Albertsons Investor Holdings LLC.

About Axfood AB (publ)

Axfood AB (publ) engages in the food retail and wholesale businesses in Sweden. It operates through Willys, Hemköp, Dagab, and Snabbgross segments. The company sells groceries through Willys, Hemköp, Eurocash, and Mat.se store chains. It is also involved in the e-commerce business; and provision of private label products. In addition, it offers home delivery of meal kits under the Middagsfrid name, as well as operates Urban Deli, a combination of restaurant and market hall; and Apohem, an online pharmacy. The company serves restaurants, fastfood operators, and cafés; and retailer-owned stores, mini-marts, service stations, and other convenience retailers. Axfood AB (publ) was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. Axfood AB (publ) is a subsidiary of Axel Johnson AB.

