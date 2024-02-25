Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,508,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,914 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.87% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $151,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 197,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.7% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 25,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 62.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,790,000 after purchasing an additional 106,495 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at approximately $663,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total value of $1,180,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,635,985.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $580,295.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,917. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total transaction of $1,180,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,308 shares in the company, valued at $19,635,985.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,354 shares of company stock worth $2,053,571 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARE opened at $121.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.80, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $90.73 and a one year high of $154.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $757.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 940.76%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

