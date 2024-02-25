Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,168,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 54,717 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.25% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $217,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 142.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

NYSE ARE opened at $121.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 225.80, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.73 and a 1 year high of $154.18.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $757.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 940.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Read Our Latest Report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total value of $1,180,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,635,985.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $580,295.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,917. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total value of $1,180,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,635,985.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,053,571. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.