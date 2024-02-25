Algert Global LLC Acquires 248,223 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) by 271.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248,223 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.28% of Open Lending worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 10.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 51.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 14.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on LPRO shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on Open Lending from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered Open Lending from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Open Lending from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Lending has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.63.

Insider Activity at Open Lending

In related news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $391,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,179,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,066,784.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,500 in the last 90 days. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Open Lending Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.33. The company has a market cap of $971.17 million, a PE ratio of 45.06 and a beta of 1.02. Open Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 14.71 and a current ratio of 14.71.

Open Lending Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

