Algert Global LLC Acquires 38,571 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 112.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,571 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.06% of Bank OZK worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OZK. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Bank OZK by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK Trading Up 0.1 %

OZK opened at $42.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $52.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.97.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $407.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.54 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OZK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

