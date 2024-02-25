Algert Global LLC Acquires New Holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 82,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,000. Algert Global LLC owned 0.29% of TechTarget at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 202,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 124,433 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 8,632 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 188,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 28,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 22,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at TechTarget

In other news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 13,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $440,045.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 53,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 13,666 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $440,045.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 53,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven Niemiec sold 13,608 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $438,177.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,311. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Stock Down 0.6 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTGT stock opened at $31.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.72. The company has a market cap of $900.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.19, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.43 and a 12 month high of $41.93.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TTGT shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of TechTarget from $58.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of TechTarget from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of TechTarget from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechTarget has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

