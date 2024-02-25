Algert Global LLC Acquires Shares of 24,688 MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,000. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.11% of MGP Ingredients as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 13.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,873,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,427,000 after acquiring an additional 349,237 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,956,000 after purchasing an additional 86,892 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 987,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,911,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 791,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,130,000 after purchasing an additional 18,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 706,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,051,000 after buying an additional 22,106 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

NASDAQ MGPI opened at $79.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.86. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.78 and a 1 year high of $124.96.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.26. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGP Ingredients

In other MGP Ingredients news, CEO David Colo acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $87,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,347,681.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $253,585.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,519,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Colo purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $87,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,347,681.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

