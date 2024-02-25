Algert Global LLC Boosts Holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Algert Global LLC grew its stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,070 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.56% of AMC Networks worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in AMC Networks by 280.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,377,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,493 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 885,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,880,000 after buying an additional 488,956 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 563,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,825,000 after acquiring an additional 405,373 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,957,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in AMC Networks by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 991,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,847,000 after acquiring an additional 324,846 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James Gallagher sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $448,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,086.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AMC Networks news, Director Matthew Blank sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $954,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $448,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,086.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMC Networks Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $12.43 on Friday. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.48 million, a PE ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.29.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $678.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.97 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

