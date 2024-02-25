Algert Global LLC Boosts Holdings in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Algert Global LLC grew its stake in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 64.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,167 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.14% of LegalZoom.com worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 13.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,590,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,847 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,353,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,990,000 after purchasing an additional 929,585 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 166.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,476,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,132 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,315,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,877,000 after buying an additional 1,504,152 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in LegalZoom.com by 11.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,043,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,765,000 after buying an additional 302,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

In other LegalZoom.com news, EVP Nicole Miller sold 16,536 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $175,943.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 233,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,226.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

LZ stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.52, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.12. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $15.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.88.

A number of research firms have commented on LZ. JMP Securities decreased their price target on LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.07.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

