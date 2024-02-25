Algert Global LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 966.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,973 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ciena by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ciena

In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 9,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $426,330.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,694,085.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 246,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,926,618. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 9,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $426,330.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,414 shares in the company, valued at $4,694,085.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,642,792. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ciena Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $55.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $39.94 and a 52 week high of $57.73.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CIEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Ciena from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Ciena from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.21.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

