Algert Global LLC Boosts Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 97.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,470 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.05% of Crocs worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the third quarter valued at $296,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Crocs by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,529,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 282.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 74,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,572,000 after buying an additional 54,988 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $733,463.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 73,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $325,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $733,463.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 73,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,885 shares of company stock worth $5,637,641 over the last ninety days. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CROX. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Crocs from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.78.

Crocs Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $118.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.95. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $151.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.96.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $960.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.39 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 20.00%. Crocs’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

See Also

