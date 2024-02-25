Algert Global LLC Buys 16,380 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,380 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.28% of United Natural Foods worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $538,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 728.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 179,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 158,082 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 128.7% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 39,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 22,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $42.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

UNFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

