Algert Global LLC Buys 27,481 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,481 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.13% of NMI worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NMIH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NMI by 2.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NMI by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 250,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 30,925 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,301,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,819,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of NMI by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMI Stock Performance

NMI stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.66. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.70 million. NMI had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 55.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NMIH. Truist Financial lifted their target price on NMI from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NMI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.13.

Insider Activity

In other NMI news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 12,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $391,883.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 427,271 shares in the company, valued at $13,044,583.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NMI news, Director James G. Jones sold 5,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $159,403.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,111.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 12,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $391,883.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 427,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,044,583.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 332,750 shares of company stock valued at $9,974,910. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NMI Profile

(Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Further Reading

