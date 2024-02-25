Algert Global LLC Buys 30,462 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,462 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.12% of STAAR Surgical worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 100.0% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 131.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 130.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 348.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $73.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.56 and its 200 day moving average is $36.02.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STAA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 4,042 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.11 per share, with a total value of $109,578.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,768,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,932,137.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 442,040 shares of company stock valued at $13,436,014 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

