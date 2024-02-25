Algert Global LLC Buys 7,630 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,158 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,589,000 after purchasing an additional 26,670 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 92.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 295.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 214,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,057,000 after purchasing an additional 160,258 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CFR shares. Citigroup started coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.77.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $107.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $134.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.45 and a 200-day moving average of $99.23.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $523.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.09 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,074,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,543,972. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Featured Articles

