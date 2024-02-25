Algert Global LLC Buys 836 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.07% of Arcosa worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth about $28,879,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,248,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Arcosa by 19.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,881,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,714,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arcosa during the first quarter worth approximately $18,054,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,659,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Arcosa Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $81.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.99. Arcosa, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.47 and a twelve month high of $89.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.54 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Arcosa

About Arcosa

(Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.