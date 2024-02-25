Algert Global LLC Cuts Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Algert Global LLC reduced its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,360 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Clean Harbors by 1.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 194,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,536,000 after acquiring an additional 10,527 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 605,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,569,000 after acquiring an additional 119,944 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 3,711.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 277,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,406,000 after acquiring an additional 270,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth $15,792,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLH opened at $184.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.96 and a 200-day moving average of $168.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.98. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.57 and a 1-year high of $189.06.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total value of $3,113,091.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,672,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,642,276.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CLH. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

