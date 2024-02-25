Algert Global LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Algert Global LLC decreased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAR. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 246.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Trading Up 5.0 %

CAR opened at $105.04 on Friday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.60 and a 1-year high of $244.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.40.

Avis Budget Group Dividend Announcement

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $2.95. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 696.69%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAR has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $195.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total transaction of $773,647.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,459.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total transaction of $773,647.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,459.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total transaction of $3,607,268.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,405 shares in the company, valued at $42,483,111.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

