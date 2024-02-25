Algert Global LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.10% of Graham worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Graham during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Graham by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Graham by 300.0% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Graham by 38.7% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Graham Price Performance

Shares of GHC stock opened at $705.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.56. Graham Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $545.00 and a fifty-two week high of $749.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $705.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $636.51.

Graham Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Graham’s payout ratio is 15.83%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

