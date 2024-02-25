Algert Global LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,950 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Interface worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TILE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Interface by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 611,562 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Interface by 12.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Interface by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Interface by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,911 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Interface by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,469,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,513,000 after acquiring an additional 14,962 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Interface Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TILE opened at $13.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $769.38 million, a P/E ratio of 1,324.00 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Interface, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $13.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.84.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles and vinyl sheet under the Interface brand; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

