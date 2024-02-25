Algert Global LLC Decreases Stock Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Algert Global LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,137 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 255.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 328.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter worth $84,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

Shares of APLE opened at $16.25 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day moving average is $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

