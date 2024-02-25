Algert Global LLC Decreases Stock Position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Algert Global LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,510 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Turning Point Brands worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Turning Point Brands by 40.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Turning Point Brands by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Turning Point Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Turning Point Brands by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen Usher sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $41,004.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,322.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Stock Down 0.5 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Turning Point Brands stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $399.17 million, a PE ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 0.48. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Turning Point Brands Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes adult consumer products. It operates through Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products segments. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

