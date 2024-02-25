Algert Global LLC Grows Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 207.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,551 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 24,660 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.06% of Ormat Technologies worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORA. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 248.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 428 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 15.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 58.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

ORA has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.88.

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $64.43 on Friday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.73 and a 12-month high of $90.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Ormat Technologies’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.97%.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

