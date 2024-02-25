Algert Global LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Palomar worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Palomar by 7,440.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Palomar by 89.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Palomar by 34.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Palomar

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $55,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,199.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $55,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,199.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Antoinette Johnson sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $51,638.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,857.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,645. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Palomar from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Palomar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Palomar from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Palomar from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Palomar Price Performance

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $75.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.74. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.09 and a one year high of $76.65.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

