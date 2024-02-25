Algert Global LLC Grows Stock Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Algert Global LLC grew its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 378.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,578 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AZEK worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZEK. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AZEK by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,973,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,460 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,606,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,858,000 after buying an additional 959,457 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AZEK by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,899,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,992,000 after buying an additional 929,341 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in AZEK during the 1st quarter worth $20,183,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in AZEK by 46.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,697,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,234,000 after acquiring an additional 853,656 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at AZEK

In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,784 shares in the company, valued at $7,392,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,392,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $483,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,227,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,697,740.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,000 shares of company stock worth $1,874,430 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $46.89 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.01. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.35, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.87.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZEK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded AZEK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens boosted their price objective on AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AZEK from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AZEK from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.72.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

