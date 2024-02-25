Algert Global LLC Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Algert Global LLC lessened its holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,689 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.11% of Axos Financial worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $52.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.94. Axos Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $60.00.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $352.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.43 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Axos Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

In other Axos Financial news, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $146,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $146,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 1,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $79,830.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 427,535 shares in the company, valued at $22,047,979.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,548 shares of company stock worth $496,210 in the last ninety days. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

