Algert Global LLC Has $2.44 Million Stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Algert Global LLC cut its holdings in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,710 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.06% of National Beverage worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in National Beverage by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,629,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,891,000 after purchasing an additional 18,278 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in National Beverage by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,531,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,768,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Beverage by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,734,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,399,000 after purchasing an additional 19,104 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in National Beverage by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,024,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,536,000 after purchasing an additional 22,153 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in National Beverage by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,525,000 after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares during the period. 23.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Beverage Price Performance

FIZZ opened at $51.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.80. National Beverage Corp. has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $55.12.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $300.07 million during the quarter. National Beverage had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 13.91%.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

