Algert Global LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.15% of BankUnited worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in BankUnited by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 283,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 171,170 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,166,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 3rd quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the third quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BKU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group cut BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BankUnited from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on BankUnited from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

NYSE BKU opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $35.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.43 and a 200-day moving average of $26.56. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.38.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.42). BankUnited had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 45.38%.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

