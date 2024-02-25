Algert Global LLC Has $2.53 Million Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 464.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.05% of Boston Beer worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 16.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 2.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 5.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 14.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $406.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $348.25.

In other Boston Beer news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.83, for a total value of $35,172.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at $942,075.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 306 shares of company stock worth $107,146. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SAM opened at $354.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.43, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.73. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $296.27 and a 12 month high of $395.52.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

