Algert Global LLC Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

Algert Global LLC lessened its position in shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,880 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.14% of AssetMark Financial worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in AssetMark Financial by 22,972.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

AssetMark Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

AssetMark Financial stock opened at $33.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.92 and a fifty-two week high of $34.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other AssetMark Financial news, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,152.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMK

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.