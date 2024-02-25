Algert Global LLC Has $2.75 Million Stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 57.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,940 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.22% of Owens & Minor worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,896,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,700,000 after buying an additional 168,282 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,479,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,266,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,214,000 after purchasing an additional 126,389 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,552,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,482,000 after purchasing an additional 77,252 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,347,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,737,000 after purchasing an additional 301,579 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $23.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.11 and a 200-day moving average of $18.40. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on OMI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $106,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,165.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $135,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,491.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $106,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,165.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

