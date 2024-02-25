Algert Global LLC Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 818.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,400 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.23% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 52.6% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter valued at $548,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter worth $1,279,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LMAT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total value of $1,360,582.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,312,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,536,406.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $1,360,582.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,312,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,536,406.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $1,212,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,269,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,504,829.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $62.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.86. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $68.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.19.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

