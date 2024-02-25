Algert Global LLC Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) by 237.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 414,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,541 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.87% of uniQure worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QURE. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 527.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 989,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 831,929 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,535,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,959,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 29.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,467,000 after acquiring an additional 698,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in uniQure by 667.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 766,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 666,696 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
uniQure Stock Performance
uniQure stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a current ratio of 10.11. uniQure has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $22.48.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on QURE
About uniQure
uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than uniQure
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.