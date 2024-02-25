Algert Global LLC Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) by 237.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 414,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,541 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.87% of uniQure worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QURE. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 527.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 989,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 831,929 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,535,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,959,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 29.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,467,000 after acquiring an additional 698,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in uniQure by 667.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 766,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 666,696 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

uniQure stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a current ratio of 10.11. uniQure has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $22.48.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho lowered uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on uniQure from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

