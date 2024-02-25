Algert Global LLC Has $2.87 Million Stock Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Algert Global LLC decreased its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Natera worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,690,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 2,280.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,202,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Natera by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,444 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 52.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,529,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,930,000 after purchasing an additional 865,404 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 444.0% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 707,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,265,000 after purchasing an additional 577,214 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Natera

In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $291,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 474,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,639,537.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Herm Rosenman sold 93,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $6,513,912.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,088.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $291,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 474,743 shares in the company, valued at $27,639,537.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 842,607 shares of company stock worth $51,337,576 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NTRA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.85.

Natera Stock Down 1.0 %

Natera stock opened at $70.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $71.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.62. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.34.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Further Reading

