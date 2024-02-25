Algert Global LLC Has $2.95 Million Position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,885 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Arlo Technologies worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 83.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 733.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 136.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity at Arlo Technologies

In other Arlo Technologies news, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $289,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 127,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arlo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARLO opened at $8.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.96 million, a PE ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 1.77. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $11.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.39.

Arlo Technologies Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a pro 5S 2K security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera; Arlo Ultra 2; Arlo Essential XL spotlight camera for stand-alone home security; Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that enables users to see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices; Arlo Pro 4 camera; and Arlo Essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera.

