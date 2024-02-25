Algert Global LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $528,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 996.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 318,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,653,000 after acquiring an additional 289,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $56,034.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 27,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $702,955.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,596.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $56,034.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,049 shares of company stock worth $2,007,311. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $22.45 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $34.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.59.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $135.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

