Algert Global LLC Increases Stock Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COKE. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Up 1.9 %

Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $829.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $884.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $756.10. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.79. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52-week low of $495.11 and a 52-week high of $961.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $16.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.60%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.