Algert Global LLC Lowers Holdings in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Algert Global LLC lowered its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,450 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.37% of Anywhere Real Estate worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HOUS. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 176,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 63,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 15,633 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 1,109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 9,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the third quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Anywhere Real Estate alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HOUS shares. Stephens upped their price objective on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Anywhere Real Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Down 4.4 %

NYSE HOUS opened at $5.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $9.43.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. Research analysts expect that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anywhere Real Estate Profile

(Free Report)

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anywhere Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anywhere Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.