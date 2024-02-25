Algert Global LLC Lowers Stock Position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Algert Global LLC lessened its position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,590 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.08% of Coursera worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Coursera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

COUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Coursera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Coursera from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Coursera from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Coursera from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

Shares of COUR stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $21.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day moving average is $18.43.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $168.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 155,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $3,136,531.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,551,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,574,505.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amanda Clark sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $26,319.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 155,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $3,136,531.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,551,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,574,505.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,138,843 shares of company stock valued at $22,221,814 in the last three months. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

