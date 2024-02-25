Algert Global LLC Makes New Investment in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 62,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,000. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Tenable as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TENB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Tenable during the first quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Tenable by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Tenable during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Tenable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenable

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $136,508.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,146 shares in the company, valued at $9,170,422.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $136,508.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,146 shares in the company, valued at $9,170,422.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,600 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $131,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,096 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,675. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Price Performance

NASDAQ TENB opened at $47.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.43. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $53.50.

Tenable Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

