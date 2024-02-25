Algert Global LLC Purchases 4,800 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 48.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,691 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SPS Commerce by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,109,362,000 after purchasing an additional 79,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SPS Commerce by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,922,000 after purchasing an additional 56,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in SPS Commerce by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,283,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,528,000 after purchasing an additional 36,231 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPS Commerce by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,773,000 after purchasing an additional 488,227 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPS Commerce by 5.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 775,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,896,000 after purchasing an additional 40,493 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $184.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.91. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.52 and a fifty-two week high of $218.74. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPSC shares. DA Davidson began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.40.

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

In related news, Director Archie C. Black sold 20,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $3,471,770.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,383,836.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total transaction of $474,448.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,631.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Archie C. Black sold 20,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $3,471,770.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,383,836.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,182 shares of company stock worth $14,595,779. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Articles

