Algert Global LLC Purchases New Holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 180,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,000. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ImmunoGen at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 68.1% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 566,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 229,699 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ImmunoGen by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,796,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,504,000 after buying an additional 703,117 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 282,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after buying an additional 184,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 890.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 167,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 150,652 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 324,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 40,537 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ImmunoGen news, Director Kristine Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $578,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Renee Lentini sold 6,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $194,737.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,362.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristine Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 338,452 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,225 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN opened at $31.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.74 and a beta of 1.18. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $31.25.

Several brokerages have commented on IMGN. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim cut ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. HC Wainwright lowered ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.26 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.77.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

