Algert Global LLC Raises Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Algert Global LLC increased its position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,997 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.08% of DigitalBridge Group worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DBRG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,715,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,549,000 after buying an additional 54,549 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in DigitalBridge Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 224,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 23,121 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in DigitalBridge Group by 48.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 247,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 80,880 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the first quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the first quarter worth approximately $770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

DBRG opened at $19.05 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 1.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DBRG shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.94.

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

