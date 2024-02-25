Algert Global LLC Reduces Holdings in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Algert Global LLC cut its stake in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,190 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Immunovant by 7.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Immunovant by 205.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 310,520 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Immunovant by 423.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 20,377 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Immunovant by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after buying an additional 28,865 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Immunovant by 148.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 412,997 shares during the period. 42.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunovant Price Performance

IMVT stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. Immunovant, Inc. has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $45.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.83.

Insider Activity at Immunovant

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.07. As a group, analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $147,568.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 944,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,455,394.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Immunovant news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $105,919.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 320,420 shares in the company, valued at $11,583,183. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $147,568.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 944,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,455,394.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,151 shares of company stock valued at $659,896 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Immunovant from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.73.

Immunovant Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

