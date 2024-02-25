Algert Global LLC Reduces Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Algert Global LLC decreased its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,451 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 6,070 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.05% of Kirby worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Kirby by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 404 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 293.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Kirby in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $256,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,529.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total value of $307,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,607,260.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $256,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,529.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,972 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,007. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Kirby in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.33.

Kirby Price Performance

Shares of KEX opened at $87.92 on Friday. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $64.92 and a 52 week high of $88.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.68 and a 200-day moving average of $80.19.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $799.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

About Kirby

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

