Algert Global LLC Sells 11,350 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Algert Global LLC lessened its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 296,073 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,350 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,251,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,531,000 after acquiring an additional 96,930 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,583,000. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 22.9% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 757,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 141,348 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the third quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 10.0% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 642,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 58,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GLDD shares. TheStreet upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

GLDD stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average is $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.61 million, a PE ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.96. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

