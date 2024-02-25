Algert Global LLC Sells 17,580 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Algert Global LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,580 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.07% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 95.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 54.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 140.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COOP opened at $72.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.36. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.54 and a fifty-two week high of $75.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.35.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, President Michael S. Weinbach acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,209,720.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 391,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,419,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.11% of the company's stock.

COOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

