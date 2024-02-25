Algert Global LLC Sells 36,158 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Algert Global LLC decreased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 73.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,158 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 738.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Performance

NYSE MSGS opened at $191.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.35 and a beta of 0.96. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $164.79 and a fifty-two week high of $215.79.

Insider Activity at Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $326.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.86 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 937 shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total value of $180,100.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,420.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.