Algert Global LLC Sells 4,701 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Algert Global LLC lessened its holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,701 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.37% of ScanSource worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCSC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ScanSource in the second quarter worth $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ScanSource in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in ScanSource by 108.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 1,200.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCSC stock opened at $41.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.50. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.38.

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.14). ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $884.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ScanSource news, CAO Brandy Ford sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total value of $25,764.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,669.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 30,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $1,165,419.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,829,782.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brandy Ford sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total transaction of $25,764.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at $406,669.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,783. Corporate insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

SCSC has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research lowered ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on ScanSource from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

