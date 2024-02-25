Algert Global LLC Sells 56,240 Shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Algert Global LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 449,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,240 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.25% of Rover Group worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Rover Group by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rover Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Rover Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rover Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Rover Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rover Group news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $1,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,465,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,707,947.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rover Group news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $1,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,465,804 shares in the company, valued at $37,707,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $325,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,100,738 shares in the company, valued at $11,954,014.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 610,200 shares of company stock valued at $6,657,102. 36.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rover Group Price Performance

ROVR stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. Rover Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 219.80 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average is $8.62.

Rover Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.